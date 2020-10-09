Chandigarh [India], October 9 (ANI): Residents of Dadu Majra and nearby areas have been facing difficulty in breathing due to the smog after a major fire broke out at the dumping site on October 6.

According to the chairman, Dadu Majra Dumping Site Joint Action Committee, Dyal Krishan, the effect of the fire is such that the people living in the areas are still facing problem in breathing. He said that this situation is like an emergency.

"The smoke was so pervasive it permeated masks. The effects of fire still persist in the area. The stench of smoke is still in locals' homes," Krishan told ANI.

He said that on Tuesday afternoon a major fire broke out at Dadu Majra dumping ground and people are still facing difficulty in breathing due to the smog.

"On the afternoon of October 6, a fire broke out which covered major sectors of Chandigarh and our colony. A lot of people are still facing problems because of this fire at dumping ground. Many people who have asthma or breathing problem were unable to go to the hospital as they were apprehensive of COVID-19 infection. If we talk about today, we are on high alert and it is a situation like an emergency," Krishan said.

Anand, a resident of Dadu Majra said, "I have breathing issues. Sometimes I faint when I pass by this dumping ground. Our children also avoid playing outside due to this."

According to reports, a major fire had broken out at the Dadu Majra dumping ground on October 6 leading to a scare in nearby localities. The plume of smoke rose from the middle of the garbage mound and spread in all directions due to wind. (ANI)

