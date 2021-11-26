Kohima, Nov 26 (PTI) The Nagaland Assembly adopted a government resolution on regulating the transplantation of human organs on Friday,the last day of the winter session.

Introducing the resolution on Thursday, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom had said Transplantation of Human Organ Act 1994 and Transplantation of Human Organ Act (Amendment) 2011 should be adopted in the state as it is needed for regulation of transplantation of human organs in Nagaland.

The government resolution, adopted by voice vote, said that Parliament had enacted the 1994 Act to provide for the regulation of removal, storage, and transplantation of human organs for therapeutic purposes and the prevention of commercial dealings in human organs by making certain provisions.

Setting up an authority for removal of human organs, regulations, and registration of hospitals involved in the removal, storage, or transplantation of human organs and offences and penalties for contravention of the Act were some of the provisions.

The 2011 Act was enacted by Parliament to curb commercial trade in human organs while facilitating organ transplantation for needy patients.

The Act also regulates the transplantation of tissues of the human body and expands the definition of "near relative" to include grandfather, grandmother, grandson, and granddaughter as near relative, the minister said.

It makes it mandatory for a registered medical practitioner to ask the patient or near relative of every person admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) whether any prior authorisation for removal of any human organ or tissue or both of his body has been made.

If not, the patient or his near relative should be made aware of the option to authorise such donation.

The Act requires the hospital to inform in writing to the Human Organ Retrieval Centre for removal, storage or transplantation or transportation of human organs or tissues or both of the donors.

It also stipulates the appointment of a "transplant coordinator" in all hospitals registered for organ retrieval and transplantation.

Regulation of the transplantation of organs for foreign nationals to prevent the exploitation of minors and mentally challenged persons and to provide for Swap Donations of organs was also mentioned.

The 1994 Act and the 2011 Act provide that these provisions shall come into force in a state which adopts the Act under the Constitution on the date of such adoption, he said.

