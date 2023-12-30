Ayodhya, December 30: Uttar Pradesh Minister Jitin Prasada asserted that the resolution taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to renovate Ayodhya is getting fulfilled as the temple town gears up for a handful of developmental projects worth crores that will be inaugurated by the PM on Saturday. "It's a historic day today and the resolution taken by PM Modi to renovate Ayodhya is getting fulfilled in front of people. The airport terminal has been made operative for the public. We have got the opportunity to work for a new Ayodhya city," Minister Prasada said while speaking to ANI in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya earlier today to a warm reception by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. He is scheduled to inaugurate the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham airport as well as the redeveloped railway station. His visit comes weeks before the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22. PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Ayodhya, to Inaugurate New Airport, Revamped Railway Station (See Pics)

Prime Minister Modi will first inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and flag off new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains. He will also dedicate several other railway projects to the nation. He will then inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya airport. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will participate in a public programme during which he will inaugurate, delicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 15,000 crore in the state. These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about Rs 4600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh.PM Modi has broadly outlined his vision to develop modern, world-class inf rastructure in Ayodhya, improve connectivity and revamp its civic facilities while also conforming to the rich history and heritage of the city. PM Narendra Modi Ayodhya Visit: People Shower Flower Petals As Prime Minister Modi Takes Lap of Honour on His Way To Inaugurate Airport, Railway Station (See Pic and Videos)

In realisation of this vision, a new airport, a new redeveloped railway station, newly redeveloped, widened and beautified roads, and other civic infrastructure are being inaugurated in the city. The foundation stones for a number of other new projects will be laid, contributing to the beautification and revamp of civic facilities in and around the temple town.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)