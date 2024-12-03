Kolkata, Dec 3 (PTI) A resolution urging withdrawal of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 in Parliament was passed by voice vote in the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday, even as BJP legislators staged a walkout opposing it.

The resolution, moved by Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, claimed that the bill, if passed, will affect the Waqf administration in the country and as such, extreme caution and due diligence are needed before any such drastic change is affected in the existing law.

BJP members staged a walkout from the House during discussion on the resolution.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said the resolution was a waste of precious time of the House as a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) has been formed to examine the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, and that its term was recently extended till the last day of the budget session of Parliament in 2025.

Claiming that it was too early to comment anything on the bill till the JPC, which also features opposition MPs including two from the Trinamool Congress, submits its report, Adhikari said in the House the bill was brought in the interest of Muslim women and children, especially widows.

The BJP MLA claimed that the resolution was brought in with the purpose of promoting vote-bank politics.

Speaking in support of the resolution, Chattopadhyay said the bill contains provisions to revise composition of the Central Waqf Council and State Waqf boards, reducing Muslim representation to a minimum level.

"Concerns have been raised that several provisions of the bill are perceived to be anti-people and draconian, which pose a serious threat to the fundamental rights of a particular religious community," the resolution moved by the minister said.

He also asserted that the Union government has brought the “step towards legislation without any consultation with state governments and other stakeholders”.

Adhikari, however, said the views of representatives of states and the Waqf boards were taken into account before the bill was introduced in Parliament.

Maintaining that the BJP-led NDA has the required number in Parliament to pass the bill, he said despite dissent by opposition parties, the bills on Triple Talaq, abrogation of Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act went through.

The BJP leader also claimed that there was no interference in Muslim rights, and that the Centre wants to digitise Waqf properties for their benefit.

Participating in the two-day discussion on the resolution on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had slammed the BJP-led central government over the bill, accusing it of targeting Muslims.

The TMC supremo also criticised the BJP for “silencing” opposition members during the JPC deliberations on the bill.

Accusing the Centre of pushing a "divisive agenda" by singling out Muslims, Banerjee wondered whether the BJP will be able to pass the bill in Parliament as it “lacks a two-thirds majority”.

