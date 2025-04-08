Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 7 (ANI): Ahead of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) national convention in Ahmedabad, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday expressed confidence that the resolutions would mark a change in course of politics in the country and provide guidance to Congress.

Speaking to ANI, Khera drew a powerful parallel between Gujarat's historical significance and the party's future. He emphasized that Gujarat, through leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Mahatma Gandhi, has always been a beacon of hope for the nation.

"Gujarat has always shown the way - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Mahatma Gandhi showed the way to the nation and Congress at a time when it appeared that dark clouds surrounded the nation. Today, again, it is time for Congress to take inspiration from Gujarat. I can say for certain that the resolutions that come out of the discussions held in this conference will change the course of politics in the country," Pawan Khera said.

Ahmedabad is gearing up to host the 84th National Convention of the AICC on April 8-9, marking the event's historic return to Gujarat after a 64-year gap.

The meeting, set against the scenic backdrop of the Sabarmati Riverfront, will witness the presence of several Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and KC Venugopal.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress MP and party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh traced the Indian National Congress's long-standing connection with Gujarat and announced that the next meeting is scheduled for April 8-9 in Ahmedabad under the presidency of party leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

"The Indian National Congress was established on December 28, 1885. It first met in Gujarat at Ahmedabad during December 23-26, 1902, under the presidentship of Surendra Nath Bannerjee. The second time the INC met in Gujarat was at Surat during December 26-27, 1907, under the presidentship of Rash Behary Ghose. The third time the INC met in Gujarat was again in Ahmedabad during December 27-28, 1921, under the presidentship of Hakim Ajmal Khan," Jairam Ramesh wrote in a post on X.

"The INC met in Gujarat for a fourth time at Haripura during Feb 19-21, 1938, under the presidentship of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The INC met in Gujarat for the fifth time at Bhavnagar during Jan 6-7, 1961, under the presidentship of Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy," he added. (ANI)

