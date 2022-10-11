New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Respiratory-related problems among the people are rising due to the change in weather and increasing smog in Delhi-NCR, said experts, adding that people have started coming up with breathing, bronchitis, asthma and other respiratory problems.

"These unprecedented rains which we have received in the last week in Delhi NCR have changed the temperature. Now, the early morning and evening are very cold which causes restricted movement. The fog and smoke have collected which has caused a sudden change in weather every year. For those who have asthma, and COPD bronchitis, their symptoms have started increasing after smog and fog have affected the weather," said Respiratory Medicine Specialist at Indraprastha Apollo hospital Dr Nikhil Modi.

"Even the flu cases are also on the rise and the problem of asthma exacerbation in which there is an increase in cough and breathing difficulty. We are seeing more and more of such cases. In fact, asthma starts at a young age, so children are getting more and more affected by this and we are having many cases in which children are suffering from increased cough, and breathlessness and they are turning up in OPDs," he said.

"The changing weather is very difficult for those who have preexisting respiratory diseases. Those who have asthma, or allergies tend to have more sneezing, and allergic and asthmatic attacks. One of the reasons is that people wear summer clothes and when the weather changes during evening hours, they are exposed to cold waves." said Faridabad Fortis Hospital Pulmonology Director Dr Ravi Shekhar Jha.

"Another reason is, this weather is prone to viral infection including influenza and swine flu. This may lead to more attacks in asthmatic and COPD patients. In fact, those who have no previous comorbidities can become severely ill due to influenza or swine flu," he added.

On preventive measures, Dr Nikhil said, "Each year we tell that this fog and smog is dangerous. If you are already on some medicines, you should be taking them very regularly. You can take some steam in the morning and evening that is going to help you. Some home remedies like taking ginger and honey in lukewarm water, and doing warm saline gargles are very effective in controlling the symptoms, avoiding going out at that time and choosing a better time in the afternoon to go out for all your activities. And even if you have to do exercises, try to do indoor exercises more, don't do outdoor exercises and further. If you develop any symptoms you should be consulting a doctor immediately."

"Children have to go to school in the morning which has to continue. So, I think the school authorities might bring in a change of making rescheduling their timings so that they can come half an hour late to the school so that the earliest smog is not exposed and also advise that now we have learned from COVID that we should be wearing a mask. So, whenever we are going out mask is not going to only prevent infections," said Dr Nikhil Modi on protecting children. (ANI)

