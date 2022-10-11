Thane, October 11: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday promised to extend all possible help to transform Mira Bhayandar in Thane district as a model city with the necessary infrastructure and facilities.

Shinde attended multiple functions in the city and dedicated a skating ring, inaugurated a civic-run multi-speciality hospital, and performed groundbreaking ceremony for the new administrative building of the municipal corporation. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Says ‘We Are Real Inheritors of Balasaheb’s Thoughts’ After Election Commission Allots ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ As Party Name.

He also inaugurated the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar theatre.

Shinde said good structures are coming up due to TDR (Transferable Development Rights). He suggested that big projects can be constructed using the construction TDR without using civic funds. Maharashtra: Free Travel by ST Buses for People Above 75 Years of Age, Insurance Cover for Govindas, Announces CM Eknath Shinde.

The chief minister said big projects are being cleared in Maharashtra with the help of the Centre. "The Union government has sanctioned funds worth Rs 16,000 crore for Urban Development Department," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)