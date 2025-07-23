Dehradun, Jul 23 (PTI) Rest houses for family members accompanying patients will soon be built at the Government Doon Medical College here and Government Medical College in Haldwani.

A Memorandum of Understanding in this regard was signed between the two government medical colleges and Sevadan Arogya Sanstha at the Uttarakhand Secretariat on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in whose presence the agreement was signed, said that this was part of the government's constant efforts to improve health facilities in the state.

With the construction of these rest houses, family members accompanying the admitted patients will not face the problem of stay and night rest, he said.

Under the agreement, two rest houses with 350-bed capacity each will be built at both the medical colleges.

Beds will be made available for Rs 55 in dormitories and double-bedded rooms will be provided at a rate of Rs 300 for night stay. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for Rs 20 and Rs 35 per person respectively, according to an official statement.

Doon Medical College has set aside 1,750 square metres of land and Haldwani Medical College has designated 1,400 square metres of land for construction of the rest houses.

Dhami asked the Sevadan Arogya Sanstha to make similar arrangements at the AIIMS Satellite Centre in Kichha.

