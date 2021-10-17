Thane, Oct 17 (PTI) A restaurant-bar in Manpada area of Thane city was raided by Units I and V of the Crime Branch for alleged COVID-19 norm violations, an official said on Sunday.

Also Read | APPGCET Admit Cards Released, Here’s How Candidates Can Check and Download Hall Tickets at sche.ap.gov.in.

The raid took place shortly before midnight on Saturday and led to 10 people, including the restaurant-bar's owner and manager, being booked, he said.

Also Read | Statue of Unity to Remain Shut for Visitors from October 28 to November 1 for National Unity Day 2021 Celebration.

Customers were not following COVID-19 norms, no one was wearing masks nor was social distancing being maintained and the crowd was beyond permissible limits as well, Unit V Senior Inspector Vikas Godke said.

No arrest has been made and Chitalsar police is investigating further, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)