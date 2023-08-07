Ramgarh, Aug 7 (PTI) A 32-year-old restaurant owner was shot dead by unidentified people in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said.

The incident took place in Patratu area under the jurisdiction of Basal police outpost, around 45 km from state capital Ranchi, on Sunday evening, Patratu Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Birendra Kumar Chaudhary said.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Bihar: Bhagalpur Police Bust Prostitution Racket, Six People Including Three Women Arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Roshan Sao, owner of a restaurant on the Ranchi-Ramgarh state highway in Patratu.

Chaudhary said three unidentified people came on a motorcycle. One of them fired three bullets at Sao and the trio escaped.

Also Read | Mahesh Baghel Comes Back to Life After ‘Death’: Declared ‘Dead’, Ex-BJP District President in Agra Revives While Family Was Preparing for Cremation.

"He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," he said.

The SDPO said that a massive manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

The cause of the murder is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway, he said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)