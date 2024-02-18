New Delhi [India], February 18: Restoration work is underway at the Patel Nagar-Dayabasti section near the Zakhira flyover in the National Capital after ten wagons of goods train derailed on early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officials earlier said that around ten wagons of a goods train derailed and overturned on the Patel Nagar-Dayabasti section in the Delhi area on Saturday morning.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to Resume from Prayagraj Today, Congress Appeals Locals to Join.

According to Delhi police, the derailment incident took place near Zakhira flyover at around 11.52 am on Saturday.

"Today, February 17 (Saturday), information was received at 11.52 hrs regarding the derailment of a train near Zakhira Flyover," police said.

Also Read | Farmers Protest: Govt Requests Time for Talks as SKM Says It Will Intensify Protest if Demands Not Met.

"At the spot, it was found that a goods train had derailed and 10 bogies had turned down," they said.

After the mishap, officials of the Railway and Fire Department started a rescue operation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)