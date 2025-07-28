New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) In any examination, results matter and not whether the pencil broke or the pen was lost, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday, seeking to blunt opposition criticism on losses faced by the armed forces during Operation Sindoor.

Initiating the debate on Operation Sindoor, Singh also asserted that Pakistan used missiles, drones, rockets and other long-range weapons to target Indian military establishments, but these attacks were foiled by the air defence systems of the armed forces.

Also Read | Nilgiris Shocker: Government School Teacher Arrested for Sexually Abusing Over 20 Students in Tamil Nadu.

On criticism of the losses allegedly faced by the armed forces during Operation Sindoor, Singh said the opposition parties never questioned how many fighter jets Pakistan had lost in the conflict.

"In any exam, results matter, not whether the pencil broke or the pen was lost. Ultimately, results matter," Singh said.

Also Read | TRF Ban a Diplomatic Win; BRICS, China Supported Operation Sindoor, Says EAM S Jaishankar in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said the opposition wants to know from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that if Pakistan was ready to kneel before India, "why did you stop and before whom did you surrender"?

"Trump has made the claim 26 times that he used the threat of trade to bring a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He says five to six jets have been downed.

"One jet is of crores and crores (of rupees). That is why we want to know from the defence minister, the country has the courage to listen to the truth, he must answer as to how many fighter jets were downed," the Congress leader said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)