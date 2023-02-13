New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Retail inflation breached the RBI's comfort zone and rose to a three-month high of 6.52 per cent in January, mainly on account of a spike in food prices, as per government data released on Monday.

The inflation rate based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 5.72 per cent December and 6.01 per cent in January 2022.

Also Read | Delhi: Unidentified Hackers Install Malware in ATM, Rob Rs 5.60 Lakh in Mayur Vihar.

Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 per cent in January, up from 4.19 per cent in December.

The previous high was 6.77 per cent in October.

Also Read | How To Get Personal Loan Without Security.

The Reserve Bank has been mandated by the central government to ensure the retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)