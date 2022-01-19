Jaipur, Jan 19 (PTI) A retired IRS officer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison owing to domestic issues, police said on Wednesday.

Shankar Lal Jain (64) was found dead at his factory that manufactures snacks in Bassi area earlier in the day. A suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said.

Jain was upset as he was unable to marry off his children. His business was also going through a lean phase, they said.

According to the police, Jain was staying at his factory since Monday and did not contact his family members.

The factory workers found him dead when they opened the door in the morning, police said.

Jain's body will be handed over to his family after autopsy, they said.

