Thane, Dec 30 (PTI) A retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) has been cheated to the tune of Rs 28 lakh allegedly by three persons, including a husband-wife duo, who promised him to get a canteen contract here in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The trio, over a period of three years, extracted money from the retired police officer under the pretext of getting him a contract to run the food canteen at the Ordnance Factory at Ambernath in Thane district, but never fulfilled their promise, they said.

In all, the victim paid Rs 28 lakh to the trio, but the canteen contract never came, the police said.

An official of the Chitalsar police station said the accused were booked under IPC sections related to cheating and criminal breach of trust, among others, on a complaint lodged by the victim, but no arrest has been made so far.

The police gave the names of the accused as Rohit Shetty, Bhagwan Ramdas Pawar and hiswife Pallavi Pawar.

Incidentally, the trio was among five persons booked by the Kasarvadavali police in the district in the second week ofDecember for cheating an NRI hotelier to the tune of Rs 32 lakh by promising to get him the same contract, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)