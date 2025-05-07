Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): Advocate and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ujjwal Nikam on Wednesday emphasised on the significance of Operation Sindoor, calling it a revenge for Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking with ANI, Ujjwal Nikam said, "Wherever operations are conducted, they are called by a code name. 'Sindoor' has a cultural significance in our culture... this operation has targeted the terrorists to take revenge on those who washed out the 'Sindoor' of our daughters and mothers."

Ujjwal Nikam also suggested that China has not offered complete support to Pakistan, arguing that they had themselves suffered from terrorism in the past.

"China has also said that terrorism should be stopped because they once also suffered from it. I feel that's why China has not open-heartedly supported them (Pakistan). The Modi government has targeted these nine targets after serious considerations and if Pakistan do such thing again that they will have to pay the price," Nikam said.

Nikam also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian Armed Forces for the Operation Sindoor, saying it was a "necessary shock" to Pakistan.

"This was a necessary shock to Pakistan. I would say we have not targeted any civilians. I want to thank our PM Modi and Army because we have hit the limited targeted places through international diplomacy," he said.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched precise strikes at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor' at around 1:30 am on Wednesday night. Nine terror targets were chosen and dismantled in the strikes.

The Indian Armed Forces shared details about Operation Sindoor on Wednesday morning. The information was shared in the media briefing consisting of foreign secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Col Sophiya Qureshi.

While speaking to the media, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh who briefed the media along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Col Sofiya Qureshi said that the 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructures.

During the press briefing, Col Sofiya Qureshi presented the videos of destruction of terror camps, including from the Muridke and where David Headley and Ajmal Kasab, perpetrators of 2008 Mumbai attacks received training.

India has carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. (ANI)

