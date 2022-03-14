Faridabad, Mar 14 (PTI) A reversing goods train overshot the dead end of its track and rammed into its stopper and a wall beyond it in Old Faridabad railway station, damaging a couple of vehicles in the parking lot across the wall, an official said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: Peace Talks Hit 'Technical Pause' To Clarify Terms; Ukraine Economy Could Contract As Much as 35% if War Drags On, Says IMF.

A railwayman standing behind the train to guide its reversal miraculously escaped unhurt in the incident which occurred on Monday evening, Station superintendent AK Goyal said.

Also Read | Hijab Row: Ahead of Karnataka High Court Verdict, Gatherings, Protests, Celebrations Banned in Bengaluru Till March 21.

The official said the mishap occurred when the goods train carrying cement bag reached Old Faridabad from Gangapur and was being reversed to the goods warehouse to unload the consignment, he said.

The station master identified the engine driver of the 42-coach train as Bijender Meena and the railway pointsman who escaped unhurt as Jai Singh.

Attributing the incident to "human error", Goyal said an enquiry has been ordered into the incident.

No one was sitting in either of the two damaged vehicles in the parking lot, or else it could have turned into a serious accident, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)