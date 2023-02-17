New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee requesting her to revise the salary of vector-borne disease control persons in West Bengal.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury requested the CM to raise the salary to Rs 15,000.

"In view of the strenuous nature of work. May I please request you that their salary be

revised to Rs. 15,000 per month so that they can have a decent living," the Congress MP said in the letter.

"Presently, these village resource persons have been assigned the job of monitoring andreporting the vector-borne diseases in the State of West Bengal. The total strength of thevillage resource persons is 25,000. They are paid a meagre sum of Rs 5,250 only per month. They have not received the wages @ Rs. 5250 for the last three months and fifteen days even to date. The salary may please be released as soon as possible," he added.

Emphasizing the role of Vector Borne Diseases Control persons, Chowdhary said, "As you are aware, the Vector Borne Diseases Control persons, though a small functionary, play a very important role in the development of the State. They report the progress and status of all the important social sector schemes like MNREGA, PMAY-G etc." (ANI)

