Srinagar, May 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Dilbag Singh on Saturday directed the officers to revisit security plans and standard operating procedures with regard to manmade and natural disasters of all the police establishments in the union territory.

The directions came after the top floor of the Traffic Police Headquarters building here was partially damaged in a blaze on May 18 followed by fire in the first floor of the Kothibagh Police Station on Friday.

The Director General of Police visited Traffic Police Headquarters, Srinagar and Kothibagh Police Station to take stock of damages caused by the fire incidents.

The DGP was apprised by officers about the cause of the fire and the details of the damages to property, equipments and records. Singh directed the officers to take all necessary steps to update the records of these establishments. He also directed for starting the work of renovating the blazed part of these buildings urgently and also emphasized that office work of the department and services provided to the people at these places should not get affected.

He impressed upon all the officers to take necessary measures that such incidents do not occur in future.

The DGP directed the officers to revisit the security plans and check the drills and standard operating procedures regularly with regard to manmade and natural disasters of all the police establishments. He impressed upon officers to fill the gaps if any on urgent basis and address the issues if found during the review of the drills and gadgets of the police establishments.

