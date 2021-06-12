New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said revoking Article 370 and reducing the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir was an extremely sad decision and the Congress Party will relook into this issue.

Speaking in Club House chat, Digvijaya Singh said, "Democracy was not there in Kashmir. When they revoked Article 370 then Insaniyat was not there because they had put everyone behind bars. Kashmiriyat is something that is basically the fundamentals of secularism. Because in a Muslim majority state, there was a Hindu Raja and both were together. Kashmiri Pundits were given Reservation in Kashmir in government services. So therefore the decision of revoking Article 370 and reducing the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir is an extremely sad decision. And the Congress Party would certainly have to have a relook into this issue."

Following the Congress leader's remarks, BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya alleged that Digvijaya's statement goes along the line of Pakistan.

"In a Club House chat, Rahul Gandhi's top aide Digvijaya Singh tells a Pakistani journalist that if Congress comes to power they will reconsider the decision of abrogating Article 370... Really? This is what Pakistan wants..." tweeted Malviya.

In August 2019, the Centre revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

