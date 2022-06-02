Dholpur, Jun 2 (PTI) Two wanted associates of notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested in Dholpur district of Rajasthan, police here said on Thursday. '

Superintendent of Police Narayan Togas said police arrested Sandeep Jat and Dinesh Yadav, both residents of Haryana, in a raid in Diholi area after receiving intelligence inputs about some armed anti-social elements hiding there.

Also Read | ICMR Releases Guidance Document for Drone Use in Healthcare.

The two criminals carried a cash reward of Rs 15,000 each announced by Haryana Police, he said.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused are the members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and were absconding after committing a double murder in Gurgaon.

Also Read | DU Admission Row: St Stephen’s College Challenges Withdrawal of Its Prospectus in Delhi High Court.

Two illegal firearms and four live cartridges were recovered from their possession, police said.

According to police, both gangsters were forced to hide in ravines of Dholpur after the police heat mounted in Haryana and Punjab in the wake of the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)