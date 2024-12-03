Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 3 (ANI): The ministry of defence conducted an operational logistic seminar called 'Rhino Shakti' at Narangi Military Station, in Assam on Tuesday.

The seminar was also available for viewing to a larger audience in the various formation headquarters across the country over the hybrid mode.

The aim of the seminar was to have a coordinated approach between various civil and military stake holders to facilitate creation and optimal utilisation of infrastructure and expertise to achieve mutual objectives, according to an official statement.

"The two days seminar provided contextual inputs on multi use, cost effective, efficient, resilient and sustainable efforts along the border areas," read the statement.

Having a focus on harnessing national initiatives and global best practices thereby enhancing real time informed decision making by military stakeholder for furtherance of national objectives.

The seminar also laid emphasis on the development of operational logistic infrastructure along the border areas, triservice logistic integration, implementation of advance technology for predictive modeling of military logistic operations thereby aiding the formulation of future joint logistic strategies.

"It aimed at synergizing the efforts of civil and military stakeholders to augment the military logistic capability. It also focused on bridging of strategic gaps with special emphasis on building a robust framework of collaboration between civil and military stakeholders while accentuating on dual use infrastructure, connectivity & survivability to enhance logistic capability & ensuring swift, efficient and cost effective responses to national security challenges," the statement added.

Eminent serving and retired speakers from the Army including speakers from Operational Logistics Directorate, IDS, USI, Academia, Industry as also from Niti Aayog, North Eastern Railways, NEEPCO, NEC and renowned Media House spoke on the diverse subjects having implications over long term security and logistic sustenance in the region. (ANI)

