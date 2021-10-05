New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) A 24-year-old rickshaw puller was allegedly stabbed to death by another after their vehicles brushed past each other, police said Tuesday.

Police have arrested 45-year-old Advesh, who used a poker to attack the victim, Arvind, in his chest, after a heated argument ensued between them over the issue, they said.

The incident took place on Monday night in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Esha Pandey said Arvind was taken to Apollo hospital by his relatives where he was declared brought dead.

“We have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and arrested the accused,” she said.

The deceased is survived by his wife and three children, police said.

