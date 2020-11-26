Lucknow Nov 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the rights given to every citizen by the Constitution can be safe only when the society discharges its basic duties vigilantly.

Speaking at a programme organised on the occasion of Constitution Day here, the chief minister said, "We all talk about the rights but try to run away from the duties".

"On one hand the Constitution of the country has given some fundamental rights, while on the other it has also fixed certain duties, responsibilities and the main aim of the Constitution Day is to make citizens aware of these responsibilities," Adityanath said.

He said these duties are as important for citizens as their personal lives.

"Our rights can be safe only when the society discharges its basic duties in a vigilant manner," the chief minister said.

