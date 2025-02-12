Jaipur, Feb 12 (PTI) RIICO has allotted land to Sunkind Photovoltaics for setting up Rs 200-crore solar PV project in Jaipur's Mathasula Industrial Region, an official said.

The company plans to manufacture 1.5 GW solar PV modules. It received two 5-acre land parcels in record time after RIICO expedited the land allotment process, the official said.

Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce and Chairman, RIICO, said, "Our goal is to ensure a transparent and fast-tracked land allotment process under the Hon'ble Chief Minister's leadership."

With Phase-I set to begin by late 2025, the project is expected to generate 800+ jobs after its 2026 Phase-II launch.

