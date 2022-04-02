New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Saturday assured the CBI that the department will be provided with services of best lawyers to meet its manpower requirement, officials said.

Speaking at the valedictory session of maiden Investigating Officers Conference organised by CBI, the minister attributed high conviction rate of the CBI to the professional working of its officers.

Also Read | I Am Not Against Prayers, but the Government Should Take a Decision on Removing Mosque … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

"The Minister also assured all help in meeting challenges of manpower including need of lawyers adding that, he would endeavour providing services of best lawyers to the organisation,” CBI said in a statement.

The minister also said that the ultimate goal of state institutions, including CBI, is to “ensure justice to the people”.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Ramadan Greetings, Says 'May This Holy Month Inspire People To Serve Poor'.

Rijiju presented the Home Minister Medal for ‘Excellence in Investigation' to 52 CBI officers for 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Earlier, Justice Talwant Singh of the Delhi High Court delivered a key note address on the theme “Expectation from Investigators in Electronic Era”.

Singh said times have changed rapidly, especially after the coronavirus, and that has given birth to opportunities for people in Information Technology on a much greater scale, including in judicial matters.

The conference had sessions on gait analysis, investigation dealing with specialized crimes, like murder and rape, and financial crimes, including those involving cryptocurrency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)