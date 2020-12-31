Tirupati, Dec 31 (PTI) The Reliance Industries Limited made an offering of Rs.1.01 crore at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near here on the New Year eve on Thursday, an official said.

After offering prayers at the ancient temple, company representative PMS Prasad handed over a demand draft for the amount to Additional Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the shrine, A V Dharma Reddy, the official told PTI.

He requested that the fund be utilised for the development of TTDS-run Sri Venkateswara Bhakti (TV) Channel (SVBC), the temple official added.

