Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 6 (ANI): Jharkhand Union Minister Annpurna Devi appealed to all the women MLAs and MPs across the nation to render support to National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and said that people should keep away their differences and support Murmu for keeping women empowerment and women representation in the mainstream politics.

"We would like to appeal to all the women MPs and MLAs within the country that people should rise above the party and support women's representation," said the union minister.

She also highlighted that Murmu met Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supremos Shibu Soren and chief minister Hemant Soren and hopefully will gain strong braces.

"Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has not yet clarified its position on supporting NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu. However, she met respected Shibu Soren and Hemant Soren ji and we feel that absolutely everyone will give the support and the voice of conscience that is coming will say the same," she added.

She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda for nominating a tribal woman and honouring her as the presidential candidate.

NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu visited Jharkhand on Monday. During this, she sought the support of the ruling party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in addition to the state's BJP MLAs, MPs in the election of the country's highest post.

Apart from NDA MLAs and MPs in the state, she also met JMM President Shibu Soren, working President and Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Droupadi Murmu was a national executive member of BJP's ST Morcha from 2013 to 2015 and served as BJP district chief of Mayurbhanj (West) in 2010 and 2013.

Between 2006 and 2009, she was chief of BJP's ST Morcha in Odisha. She was a member of the national executive of BJP ST Morcha from 2002 to 2009.

The voting for the next President of India will kick start on July 18 while counting will take place on July 21. (ANI)

