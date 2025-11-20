New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Railways is "reimagining" rail connectivity in Uttarakhand with the ambitious 125 km long Rishikesh-Karnprayag New Broad Gauge Line.

Stretching over 125.20 kilometres, the project is a landmark in Indian railway engineering, with 83.07 per cent of the route running through tunnels.

A total of 16 main tunnels spanning 104 kilometres and 12 escape tunnels covering 97.72 kilometres are being constructed, along with 7.05 kilometres of cross-passages. The longest tunnel alone stretches 14.58 kilometres, highlighting the challenging terrain the project is overcoming.

The rail link includes 14 rail bridges, of which five are categorised as important and major. These bridges total 3,076 meters in length, with the tallest, Gauchar Bridge (Br-15), rising to 46.99 meters. The Srinagar Bridge (Br-09) stands out with a maximum length of 489 meters, and the Devprayag Bridge (Br-06) boasts the longest span of 125 meters.

In addition to the rail infrastructure, the project also features six road bridges, two road overbridges and 38 minor bridges, ensuring seamless multimodal integration. Twelve new stations are planned along the route, further enhancing local accessibility and economic prospects.

Another significant component is the 18.43 kilometres of open-cutting and embankment, comprising 14.72 per cent of the entire route, which accommodates the region's challenging topography.

Along with the Rishikesh-Karnprayag New Broad Gauge Line, 12 new stations are also under construction in the state.

Moreover, the Ministry of Railways has completed 201 km of tunnel work out of the 213 km. These infrastructural initiatives will provide seamless access to Karnaprayag and reimagine rail links in 5 key districts. (ANI)

