The team winners of Rising Sun Water Fest were honoured with trophies. (Photo/ANI)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Second Edition of the Rising Sun Water Fest, themed "Revisiting Saraighat 2023," a collaborative effort between the Government of Assam and the Indian Army's Eastern Command, concluded successfully on Monday at Deepor Beel, Guwahati.

The event showcased rowing and sailing competitions among teams from across the country, including services teams, highlighting various disciplines of water sports.

The Closing Ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Nandita Gorlosa, Assam Minister of Sports & Youth Welfare, Power, etc., Chandra Mohan Patowary, Minister of Forest & Environment, etc., MP Kamakhya Prashad Tasa, Lt. General Rana Pratap Kalita, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Indian Army, B. Kalyan Chakravarty, Principal Secretary Cultural Affairs, Manabendra Dev Ray, Director, Information and Public Relations, Assam.

Additionally, other senior officials from the State Government and the Indian Army were present. The team winners were honoured with trophies presented by the dignitaries during the concluding ceremony.

The Forest Minister expressed intentions to propose relaxations in environmental restrictions to facilitate more eco-friendly tourist events in the future while the Power Minister, in her speech, extended gratitude to the Indian Army and expressed optimism that such events would bolster water sports activities in the State.

The concluding ceremony also showcased various cultural events, featuring stage performances, a water play on Bir Lachit Barphukan, a violin recital by Sunita Bhuyan, a mesmerizing drone show, and scintillating fireworks. (ANI)

