Dholpur, Nov 26 (PTI) On her way to Delhi from Maharashtra to protest against the Centre's farm laws there, Social activist Medha Patkar was on Thursday prevented from entering Uttar Pradesh at its border with Rajasthan, officials said.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir Govt Extends Ban on 3G, 4G Speed Mobile Internet Till December 11; Ganderbal and Udhampur Exempted.

Patkar was stopped by the Agra district administration officials at Baraitha chowk on Mumbai-Agra National Highway near Dholpur-Agra border where the social activist sat on a dharna with over her 400 supporters, leading to heavy traffic disruption.

Also Read | Farmers Protest: Picture of Young Navdeep Singh Jumping on Top of Water Cannon to Turn Off Tap Becomes ‘Symbol of Agitation’.

Patkar had been sitting on dharna with her supporters till late on Thursday evening, Dholpur District Collector R K Jaiswal said.

The Dholpur district collector and superintendent of police also reached the spot to hold talks with Patkar to dissuade her from prolonging the dharna but she refused to withdraw it.

Patkar had reached Dholpur along with her supporters after crossing the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border through Chambal, they said.

Her convoy had reached Uttar Pradesh border where Agra district administration stopped her from entering the state and moving ahead to Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)