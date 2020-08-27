Jaipur, Aug 27 (PTI) Experts and officials on Thursday appealed to people to conserve water by reviving traditional water harvesting structures.

Also Read | UGC Exam Guidelines: Supreme Court Verdict Tomorrow on Pleas Challenging Decision to Hold Final Year Exams Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Speaking at a webinar on water security and challenges, the experts said there is an urgent need to strengthen government policies and planning.

Also Read | India-China LAC Row: Complete Disengagement Possible Only Through ‘Mutually Agreed Reciprocal Action’, Says MEA.

“The community should support conservation of water and focus on traditional water harvesting structures which are important for water conservation,” said Superintendent Engineer Satish Kumar Jain of the Public Health and Engineering Department.

He also highlighted the role of the government in water conservation.

The Director of Jaipur's Centre for Environment and Development Studies, M S Rathore, said the government should strengthen the role of civil societies in supplying and distributing water equitably.

“The government should ensure that slums get the water they need,” he said at the webinar organised by the Centre for Advocacy and Research (CFAR).

He also said water should be managed in a decentralised way, and communities should be made responsible for managing it.

Affirming the idea of community engagement, Jaipur Municipal Corporation's Executive Engineer Manoj Goswami shared the government vision of managing community toilets with community support.

“The community has to play a critical role in increasing awareness on causes of flooding in urban areas, water storage and prevention of contamination through unsafe and unhygienic sanitation behaviour,” he said.

The webinar was attended by over 275 participants across various cities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)