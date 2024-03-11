Patna (Bihar) [India], March 11 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi filed her nomination for the Bihar MLC elections on Monday.

Rabri Devi along with four other candidates of Mahagathbandhan filed their nomination papers for the elections.

Three other candidates from RJD are Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Dr Urmila Thakur and Syed Faisal Ali. One candidate from CPI-ML, Shashi Yadav, also filed the nomination.

Rabri Devi was seen with the party president and her husband Lalu Prasad Yadav showing a victory sign.

Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and other leaders were present on the occasion.

After Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi filed a nomination former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav asserted that RJD will win the MLC elections.

"Today five candidates have filed their nominations from the Mahagathbandhan. In five candidates there are three women," former Deputy CM said.

Earlier, on Saturday, the BJP announced its list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh and Bihar MLC elections.

There are a total of 11 seats up for contest in Bihar.

The BJP has announced its candidates for 3 seats in Bihar for now, which include Mangal Pandey, Dr Lal Mohan Gupta, and Anamika Singh for the MLC election 2024.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Khalid Anwar under the JD(U) quota have already filed their nomination.

State BJP leaders and Deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, senior JD-U leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Vijay Choudhary, Ashok Choudhary and others were present during the nomination of Bihar CM.

March 11, Monday, was scheduled to be the last date for filing nominations for the March 21 MLC polls in Bihar and UP. (ANI)

