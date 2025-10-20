Patna (Bihar) [India], October 20 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to the people.

In a post shared on X, Office of Tejashwi Yadav said, "This Diwali, prosperity is knocking at the door. Heartfelt wishes for Deepavali. #TejashwiYadav #Diwali #diwalivibes."

https://x.com/TejashwiOffice/status/1980101723479003535

Earlier today, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, extended his heartfelt Diwali greetings to citizens across the country, wishing for happiness, prosperity, and love during the festival of lights.

In a post shared on X, Gandhi said, "Heartfelt Diwali greetings to all fellow citizens. May India be illuminated by the lamps of happiness, and may every courtyard be filled with the light of joy, prosperity, and love."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended warm Diwali greetings to citizens across the country, calling for unity, love, and the triumph of truth and justice.

In a post shared on X, Kharge said, "Heartfelt Diwali greetings to all my fellow citizens from my side. May this wonderful festival, which leads from darkness to light, fill your life with joy."

Wishing peace and prosperity for all, he added, "May everyone's life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity; that is my heartfelt wish."

Kharge further urged people to come together to promote harmony and compassion while standing firm against injustice and discrimination.

"Let us all come together to promote love, brotherhood, harmony, and goodwill, and confront injustice, ignorance, and discrimination unitedly, so that the light of truth and justice always illuminates our path. #HappyDiwali," he said,

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and others also extended their heartfelt Diwali greetings to the nation.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters. (ANI)

