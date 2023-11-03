Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 3 (ANI): The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on Friday released the fourth list of six more candidates for the upcoming assembly polls of Rajasthan.

Anandi Ram Khateek has been fielded from Kapasan, while Dhanrahj Gujjar from Asid, Jai Prakash Bhangadhwa from Khajuwala.

Rajasthan is among five states that will go to the polls next month. Polling in the state will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.

The party has also released its list of 11 candidates on Wednesday.

Former Congress leader Vikram Singh Gurjar, who played an important role in the Gurjar reservation movement, has been nominated from Deoli-Uniara. Ex-Congress leader Sachin Jain, who was the president of Bijaynagar Municipality, was nominated from Masuda. (ANI)

