Bhopal, May 22 (PTI) The Railways has transported 566 metric tonnes of oxygen in 16 trains to Madhya Pradesh during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said on Saturday.

Following the state government's request amid the shortage of oxygen, the Railways ran 16 trains and brought in 50 tankers with 566 metric tonnes of oxygen to different parts of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal divisional railway Manager Uday Borwanker said.

At least four trains from Bokaro brought 145 metric tonnes oxygen to the state capital, he said.

The official further said that 1,549 railway staffers had contracted coronavirus, of which 41 died of the infection and 1,359 employees have recovered in the Bhopal division

Currently, 113 employees are undergoing treatment, he said.

The Bhopal division ran 80 per cent of the passenger trains in April, but due to the rise in infections and drop in the number of travellers, many trains have been cancelled, the official said.

