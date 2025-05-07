New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) A high-intensity mock drill simulating the emergency management of 40 bomb blast victims was held at the RML Hospital on Wednesday.

This exercise was aimed at evaluating the hospital's preparedness, response coordination, triage efficiency, and critical care capabilities in the event of a mass casualty incident, said RML Hospital medical superintendent Dr Ajay Shukla.

The simulation involved detailed clinical scenarios of blast injuries, including traumatic amputations, penetrating abdominal wounds, blast lung, skull fractures, severe burns, and multi-system trauma.

Each victim was assigned a unique profile, requiring multidisciplinary intervention involving departments such as emergency medicine, critical care, general surgery, orthopedics, neurosurgery, ENT, ophthalmology, radiology, and forensic medicine.

The hospital's Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) ambulance services were activated for field triage and transport. Real-time management with imaging, monitoring, and surgical stabilisation was performed as per the individual case vignettes.

The mock drill happened from 4 to 5 pm. Delhi Police who also got an alert about the mock drill sent 20 patients to the hospital.

Following the drill, a structured debriefing session was held attended by faculty, residents, and key emergency response stakeholders. Detailed case sheets and management protocols were submitted to the head of emergency medicine department for audit and review.

"The simulation was designed not only to assess readiness but also to identify system gaps," Shukla said.

A comprehensive report incorporating root cause analysis (RCA) and corrective and preventive actions (CAPA) is under preparation and will be submitted to institutional authorities for further action.

"RML Hospital remains committed to strengthening disaster preparedness frameworks and enhancing its trauma care systems in line with national emergency response standards. We are fully ready and equipped to handle to disaster patients in kind of emergency and disaster," he said.

