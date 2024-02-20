Thane, Feb 20 (PTI) The much-awaited RoRo ferry service between Bhayandar and Vasai in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) began operation on a pilot basis on Tuesday.

This is the second RoRo service in the MMR. The first one operates on the Ferry Wharf and Mandwa route.

The Bhayandar-Vasai roll on/roll off (Ro-Ro) service will cut down the 30-km road journey between Thane and Palghar districts.

Ro-Ro ferries typically perform short journeys for a mix of passengers, cars and commercial vehicles, where vehicles can drive straight on and off, making it a speedy and easily accessible way to travel.

The newly-inaugurated service will ply eight times a day. The vessel can carry 100 passengers and 33 four-wheelers in one go.

The fares for the adult passenger and the children will be Rs 30 and Rs 15 per head for a one-time journey, as per a release.

The fare chart for two-wheelers is Rs 60 per ride, Rs 180 for a car, and Rs 100 for an auto-rickshaw, it stated.

Thane MP Rajan Vichare said the ferry service will significantly reduce travel time and alleviate pollution caused by vehicular congestion.

"Ferry services from other jetties will also start soon in Thane and other districts," he added.

