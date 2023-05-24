New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) One of the key parliamentary panels, Public Accounts Committee, has chosen for examination over 200 subjects including the construction of roads on the India-China border by the Border Roads Organisation, performance of the agriculture crop insurance scheme and accidents involving ships and submarines in Indian Navy.

The functions of the PAC include the examination of accounts showing the appropriation of sums granted by Parliament to the Centre for expenditure, the annual finance accounts of the government and such other accounts laid before the House as the Committee may think fit.

An important function of the Committee is to ascertain that money granted by Parliament has been spent by the government "within the scope of the demand".

According to an official statement, the PAC, headed by Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has selected 207 subjects based on several audit reports pertaining to various ministries and departments of the central government for examination during the current year.

Other subjects selected by the panel include the performance audit report on the recapitalisation of Public Sector Banks and the induction of bio-toilets in passenger coaches in railways.

Separately, according to a Lok Sabha bulletin, the Committee on Public Undertakings, headed by BJP's Santosh Gangwar, has selected subjects like Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL) and Oil India Limited (OIL) for "comprehensive examination".

