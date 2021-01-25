Bijapur, Jan 25 (PTI) A road contractor was killed by suspected Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place between 3 pm to 4 pm near Koter village under Gangaloor police station limits, an official said.

"Dharmendra Garg, a sub-contractor who was allocated construction work by the main contractor, was at the work site when he was attacked by a group of people with sharp weapons. He died while being shifted from a local hospital to the district facility," he said.

"Prima facie, it seems to be the handiwork of Maoists but investigation is underway covering all possible angles," the official said.

