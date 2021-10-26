Barabanki (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) Two people were killed and 14 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a tractor-trolley here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday night when the bus was returning to Deoria district from the Deva Sharif fair, Circle Officer (CO), Seema Yadav, said.

The tractor trolley carrying devotees was going to the Deva Shairf fair from Lucknow, Yadav said, adding the accident took place just three km from the Deva fair site on the Deva-Barabanki road near Ismailpur village.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, the CO said, adding two people identified as Dayalu (50) and Subhash (40) succumbed to injuries.PTI COR SAB

