Mandi (HP), Jul 14 (PTI) Five people were killed while four sustained injuries as their vehicle fell into a gorge on Sundernagar-Karsog road in the district, police said on Friday.

The vehicle was coming from Sundernagar when the accident took place on Thursday night

Further details are awaited. PTI/COR/BPL

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)