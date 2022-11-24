Hamirpur (HP), Nov 24 (PTI) One person was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident near Nadaun town here, police said Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday night when a scooty collided with a tipper truck here.

While the scooty driver Ajay Kumar was brought dead at a hospital, the injured were referred to the Tanda Medical College Hospital in Kangra.

SHO, Nadaun, Yog Raj said that a case of accident had been registered against the tipper truck driver.

