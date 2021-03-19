New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The road from Daryaganj to Kashmere Gate would remain closed for vehicular movement from Saturday due to the ongoing work being carried out by the PWD as part of the Chandni Chowk re-development project, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Friday.

Adequate traffic signages at appropriate locations have been placed to guide motorist and traffic personnel have also been deployed to ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of traffic, they said.

According to the traffic advisory, Public Works Department is carrying out development work of scramble crossing at Red Fort (From Digambar Lal Jain Mandir to Old Lajpat Rai Market) under SRDC Project of Redevelopment of Chandni Chowk from Lal Jain Mandir to Fatehpuri Mosque.

Therefore, the half carriageway width from Daryaganj to Kashmere Gate would be closed for all vehicular traffic for approximately 30 days up to April 20 in the first phase, the advisory said.

The traffic Police asked commuters to take alternative routes for those commuting from Daryaganj to Old Delhi Railway Station and Kashmere Gate.

All buses will be diverted from Delhi Gate, Rajghat, Ring Road, Shantivan, Hanuman Setu, ISBT, Tis Hazari, Morigate, Pull Dufferin to Old Delhi Railway Station, it said.

The remaining vehicles will be diverted from Subhash Park T-point to Nishad Raj Marg to Ring Road Shantivan to Hanuman Setu to their respective destination, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic - Central Range) Brijender Kumar Yadav said the traffic coming from Jama Masjid and intending to go towards Old Delhi Railway Station and Kashmere Gate will either have to take service road from parade ground parking towards Kabootar market, then N S Marg to Nishad Raj Marg, and proceed accordingly.

The commuters may also go from Jama Masjid to Brijmohan Chowk in Daryaganj to Subhash Park T Point to Nishad Raj Marg and proceed accordingly, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)