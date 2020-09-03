Suri (WB), Sep 2 (PTI) Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, known for his strongman image in dealing with any kind of opposition, was in for a shock on Wednesday when a booth president of his party told him during a meeting that the condition of roads in his village were better during the Left Front rule.

An irked Mondal immediately proposed to relieve the man from his post, but was chastened by the local villagers' support for the booth-level leader.

Also Read | Metro Train Resumption in Bengaluru: Metro Services to Resume Operations From September 7 in Two Shifts Starting From 8 AM.

Holding a booth workers' meeting at Purandarpur in Suri, Mondal faced the unthinkable situation when the president of Majhipur village booth committee of the TMC, Ganesh Roy, told him flatly that the condition of roads were better during the Left Front rule.

Asked by the party's Birbhum strongman as to why the TMC did not do well in the last Lok Sabha elections and whether he thought things will be better in the coming Assembly elections, Roy said, "Locals have some problems...the main being bad road condition."

Also Read | Uttarakhand: King Cobra Spotted at Over 2,100 Metres Altitude in Nainital’s Mukteshwar For First Time (Watch Video).

At this, Mondal asked, "We came to power nine years ago, could you not tell those who were running the government for 34 years before that?"

"It was better then. We could at least ride bicycles on roads, now we can't even do that," pat came Roy's reply.

Taken aback by the retort, Mondal told Roy that if "he himself does not have faith in the party, how can he convince other people?"

Mondal then proposed to relieve Roy from the booth presidency of the village.

This did not go down well with the villagers of Majhipur, who protested, leading to intervention by other leaders and withdrawal of the proposal.

Asked about the incident, Mondal later told reporters that it was an internal matter.

The programme was, however, telecast live on a social media platform.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)