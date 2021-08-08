New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Two notorious robbers who wore raincoats and used toy guns for their crimes were arrested by the Delhi Police from Karnal in Haryana and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused were identified as Dheeraj, a resident of Panipat, Haryana and Pankaj from Madhubani, Bihar.

The duo used to target various "Cash for Gold' shops for their crimes. They were also inspired by the "Crime Patrol" TV serial and had watched YouTube videos of many robberies.

Both accused had committed a robbery in a "Cash for Gold" shop in Greater Kailash on July 30. They had stolen Rs 70-75,000 in cash from the shop.

Police stations of C.R Park and Maidan Garhi came together to form a team to nab the culprits. They checked the premises of the shop looted by the duo, finding out that they wore raincoats, helmets, gloves and masks at the time of the crime and had come on a white scooty with a defective number plate.

Based on CCTV footage, they were found roaming in Kalkaji Market, Lajpat Nagar Market, Nizamuddin Market and GK-1 markets searching for more Cash for Gold shops. It was found at they would assemble at Badarpur Chowk.

A similar robbery in Kalkaji market on the same scooty on 6 January this year was revealed during the search.

After the accused were identified, Dheeraj was arrested from Karnal in Haryana and the other from Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Both had planned to commit another robbery in Delhi.

Cash worth Rs 4,000, toy pistols, scooty, raincoats, gloves, shoes worn during the crime were recovered from the accused. Both had lost a lot of stolen amount in gambling and betting. (ANI)

