New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The Delhi Police intensified its night patrolling and launched a massive checking drive across the city on Monday, with senior officers keeping a strict vigil in a bid to contain street crimes, officials said.

The move comes two days after a delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint by four motorcycle-borne men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel.

Two men have been apprehended in connection with the Pragati Maidan incident while the other suspects were identified by the police on Monday night, they said.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed the worsening law-and-order scenario of the capital.

Police personnel in huge numbers have been deployed across the 15 districts of the force to check suspicious movements and curb criminal activities, they said.

The special drive is being carried out under the supervision of the special commissioners of police (law and order) of two zones -- Dependra Pathak and Sagar Preet Hooda -- who will also be on the ground to ensure that no untoward incident takes place and citizens feel safe to travel even late at night, a senior police officer said.

Intensified checking is being carried out at all important locations, including Red Fort, the Pragati Maidan tunnel, the main roads, dark spots and border areas of the national capital. Extra pickets have also been installed at important spots to keep an eye on suspicious vehicles, the officer said.

Checking is also being carried out to ensure that barricades have been placed at multiple points to prevent incidents of robbery and street crimes, he added.

"We are conducting intensive night patrolling across the national capital. Massive checking is also being carried out by our personnel with an aim to contain street crimes and send out a strong message that strict action will be taken against anyone found indulging in any kind of criminal activity," Pathak said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's resignation on Monday after a video purportedly showed armed men intercepting a car inside the busy tunnel in the heart of the city and robbing its occupants at gunpoint.

According to police, a delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh by the four men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel on Saturday when the two were going to Gurugram in a taxi to deliver the money.

Sharing the video of the purported incident, the chief minister reiterated his demand that Delhi's law and order should be handed over to the city government.

