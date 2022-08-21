New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a man deemed as the 'Robinhood' of the Jahangirpuri area, and wanted in 35 criminal cases, including firing shots at a police team, officials said on Sunday.

Wasim Akram alias Lambu (27), was previously involved in more than 125 criminal cases in Delhi.

Apart from 15 fresh cases, proceedings for declaring him as a proclaimed offender in 20 criminal cases are going on in various trial courts in Delhi, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said a team of Special Cell, Southern Range led by Inspector Shiv Kumar and Pawan Kumar supervised by ACP Attar Singh has arrested a notorious history-sheeter, Wasim Akram, resident of CD Park, Jahangirpuri here.

"Wasim was arrested in the early morning hours of August 19 near railway station Anand Vihar in Delhi and a single shot pistol of .315 bore with three live cartridges were recovered from him," he said.

"He was wanted in 35 criminal cases including that of a case of firing on the police team led by the then SHO Kotla Mubarakpur near ISBT Kashmere Gate on June 30 last year," he said.

Police said he kept on frequently changing his hideouts and locations in the states of Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, and Haryana to escape from arrest.

The arrest was made on August 19 after a tip-off was received regarding his presence near Anand Vihar railway station to meet one of his contacts. A trap was laid near Anand Vihar railway station from where Wasim was nabbed, police said.

According to the police, On June 30, 2021, Wasim along with his four associates were roaming in the area of Kotla Mubarakpur in their Wagon-R car. On suspicion, the SHO of Kotla Mubarakpur police station with the staff started chasing the car from Bhishma Pitamah Marg in Delhi.

Chase continued up to ISBT Kashmere Gate when all five accused persons sitting in the car were intercepted by the police team, but Wasim and his associates started firing shots at the police team, they said.

Three associates of Wasim were finally nabbed at the spot but Wasim succeeded to escape from the spot, police said.

Wasim is the kingpin of a gang of burglars with more than 25 members. Their modus operandi involves doing the recee of the locked houses in the posh areas of Delhi during the daytime, and breaking into them to steal cash and jewellery at night, Singh said.

"Wasim has the image of ‘Robinhood' in CD Block Jahangirpuri as he helps the poor financially due to which he has got many followers in the area. These sources give him immediate information about the movement of police so as to enable him to escape," he added.

