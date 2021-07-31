Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) A 38-year-old Romanian national was arrested from suburban Oshiwara for allegedly cloning ATM cards, police said on Saturday.

The accused, a resident of the Sakinaka area, was picked up from an ATM kiosk situated at Lokhandwala area on July 19 for moving around suspiciously, an official said.

During his search, police found nine ATM cards, he said.

A police team then visited his residence in the Sakinaka area and recovered at least 166 ATM cards and other devices collectively valued at around Rs 2 lakh. These devices were used for cloning, he said.

Cloning is a type of debit/credit card theft in which the thief makes a digital copy of the card information using a concealed or disguised electronic scanner.

The investigation revealed that the accused had collected data of 72 persons using the cloning devices, the official said.

With the help of card details, police approached banks and obtained details of customers, he said, adding that the probe is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)