Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): A roof collapsed in Rajgarh district on Wednesday when people were standing on it during the final rites of a soldier killed in an encounter in Baramulla.

However, no one was injured.

The soldier Manish Vishwakarma, who was injured in an encounter in Baramulla, had succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on August 23. (ANI)

